Orphaned baby rhino finds new friend in cat

Nandi is a baby white rhinoceros who was just four months old when her mother was tragically killed by poachers.

She was unable to fend for herself in the wild, so The Rhino Orphanage in the Limpopo Province of South Africa took Nandi in.

Nandi had to undergo surgery to repair damaged intestines. But, she is on the mend.

During her stay at the orphanage, Nandi made an unlikely friend: a cat named Mewie.

Mewie's owner is Jamie, the caretaker and manager of The Rhino Orphanage. Together, the three of them go on daily walks and play.

Eventually, Nandi will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

The Rhino Orphanage is a nonprofit organization that works with Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation to rescue and rehabilitate rhinos who have fallen victim to illegal poaching. The orphanage is the first specialist, dedicated, non-commercial center that cares for orphaned or injured baby rhinos with the only aim of releasing them back into the wild.

The orphanage regularly posts updates, photos and videos of the baby rhinos on their Facebook page.

Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation take care of medicine, medical equipment, mattresses & special food for the Rhino babies, also supplies that are needed to help keep the orphanage operational.

For more information on The Rhino Orphanage and Wild Heart Wildlife Foundation, visit their websites: therhinoorphanage.co.za and wildheartwildlifefoundation.org.