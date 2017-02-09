Domino's introduces pizza wedding registry

Getting married? Instead of registering at a department store, couples can now register at Domino's Pizza.

"We wanted to give recently-engaged couples that are passionate about pizza the chance to register for something they both truly love as much as their partner," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson. "Choosing wedding gifts can be a daunting process, especially if couples can't agree on what to register for. Our registry aims to bring couples together over their shared love of pizza."

There are a variety of pizza-gifts available, including catering the bachelorette party, providing late night pizza at the reception, and providing "An Excuse Not to Cook" meal for the newlyweds to enjoy as they settle into married life.

Once registrants select their gifts, they can share their wish list with family and friends on social media or with a unique URL. Wedding guests can also search for a registry by using the names and wedding date of the soon-to-be newlyweds.

For more information, or to register, visit http://dominosweddingregistry.com.