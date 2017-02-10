KFC rolls out chicken-pizza hybrid 'Chizza' in Singapore

- Brace yourselves, Singaporeans: The Chizza is now available at a KFC near you.

After making its debut on the fast-food chain’s Philippine menu in 2015-- and later appearing at French and Japanese locations-- the Chizza — a pizza-topped fried chicken mashup — has made its way to the Lion City.

Made with a flattened breast of fried chicken in place of pizza dough, KFC Singapore’s version of the Chizza is topped with pizza sauce, a chicken-based ham product, pineapple chunks, mozzarella cheese, and the restaurant’s signature cheese sauce before it’s baked. (Its predecessors had pepperoni and occassionally green peppers, but no ham.)

On its official website, KFC Singapore describes their new Chizza as “the best of both” and the “ultimate mashup” of pizza and fried chicken, but social media users have mixed feelings.

