WATCH: Three week old baby manatee caught on camera

Video of the baby manatee swimming at Blue Spring State Park along the St. John's River in Orange City was posted on the Save the Manatee Club Facebook page and seen hundreds of thousands of times.

Lime still has lots of adorable, little baby rolls and was born to a manatee known by the club as "Lemon."

Little "Lime" was born on January 9th and she and her mother are often caught on camera by the Save the Manatee Club's webcam.

Many manatees frequent the warm spring in the winter months until the water warms up. When the temperatures get really chilly, upwards of 400 or more have been counted at the spring.