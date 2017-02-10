WATCH: Semi blown over by high wind in Wyoming Trending WATCH: Semi blown over by high wind in Wyoming It only takes a second for the high winds of Wyoming to take out a large semi-trailer.

Video posted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol shows how fierce the winds can whip around.

The dashcam video shows the traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain, Wyoming and as a semi-trailer nears, the wind just topples it, sending it crashing into a state trooper's vehicle.

The crash happened February 7.

Luckily, the troopers who were pulled over onto the side of the road were out of their cars assisting motorists involved in previous crashes.

No one in the truck was injured either.

"All we ask is that you please follow high wind advisories and closures when you are traveling in our great state," the WHP posted on its Facebook page. "Even if you plan to travel at reduced speeds. Hopefully this video illustrates why."