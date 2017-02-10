WATCH: Adorable, endangered baby langur at Chicago zoo Trending WATCH: Adorable, endangered baby langur at Chicago zoo A bright orange, endangered Francois' langur is the newest addition to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and its adorable.

It's been clinging to its mother since it was born on Monday, so the zoo has not gotten close enough to measure it or to even find out whether it's a boy or a girl!

The infant is the seventh successful offspring for Lincoln Park Zoo's breeding pair.

The langurs are endangered in the wild due to habitat degradation and hunting.

They're native to the southern Guangxi province of China, northern Vietnam and west-central Laos.

Infants are born with a bright orange hue, which scientists believe encourages alloparenting or "aunting behavior" among the females in the group.

The infants' fur turns black within the first three to six months of life.