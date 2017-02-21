'Golden Girls'-themed cafe opens in New York City

By: FOX NEWS

Posted:Feb 21 2017 03:03PM EST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 03:03PM EST

NEW YORK - A cafe based on the popular sitcom "Golden Girls" is open for business!

Located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City, the Rue La Rue Cafe is based on the television series that starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan.

The cafe, filled with memorabilia from the show including a 1987 Emmy Award, is owned by one of McClanahan's longtime friends.

Fans on Twitter showed their enthusiasm for this new cafe.

 

