'Golden Girls'-themed cafe opens in New York City

- A cafe based on the popular sitcom "Golden Girls" is open for business!

Located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City, the Rue La Rue Cafe is based on the television series that starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan.

The cafe, filled with memorabilia from the show including a 1987 Emmy Award, is owned by one of McClanahan's longtime friends.

Fans on Twitter showed their enthusiasm for this new cafe.

'Golden Girls'-inspired café now open - CNN https://t.co/lbBJYjQw68 NEEED GOOOOO NOWWWW #goldengirls — Nettie Britts (@nettie_b) February 19, 2017

Cheesecake for the Soul: A ‘Golden Girls’ Cafe Opens https://t.co/co5JuNRALt @chazontherocks Ahhhhhhh we must go here next NY trip!!!! — Bee_Bopps (@Bee_Bops) February 19, 2017

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM.