- They fly through the air with the greatest of ease at the North America Diving Dogs Competition in Denver, Colorado.

The rules are simple: the dogs jump into the pool competitively. The longer the jump, the better the score.

The competition is an American Kennel Club sanctioned event and it's open to all breeds, sizes, and ages.

The North America Diving Dogs group has events all over the country through October.