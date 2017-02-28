Giant manta ray swims alongside boaters

- A group of boaters caught an amazing sight on camera during a fishing trip.

Chip Michalove of Outcast Sport Fishing spends a lot of time out on the water-- which is how he got lucky enough to cross paths with a giant manta ray.

Michalove was out boating off the shore of Hilton Head, North Carolina, when he and his friends noticed the mysterious beast just feet from their boat.

The manta ray swam alongside the boaters for a few minutes before swimming away.

This species of ray can reach a disc width of up to 5.5 meters. Because of their size, few aquariums are able to house them. That makes a sighting like this all the more special.