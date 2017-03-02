Baby hippo born as preemie now thrives at Cincinnati Zoo Trending Baby hippo born as preemie now thrives at Cincinnati Zoo Fiona the baby hippo is having some fun in the water at her home – the Cincinnati Zoo.

Fiona was born a preemie at the Cincinnati Zoo, but now she’s bouncy and loves to splash around.

Her favorite pastime is swimming underwater, as part of her pool sessions.

While Fiona was born ahead of schedule, zoo keepers say the preemie now weighs 60 pounds, and takes more than 20 bottles of special formula a day.

Zoo officials say the pool time also helps Fiona get closer to her parents, Bibi and Henry.

Fiona is the first Nile hippo born at the Cincinnati zoo in 75 years. She weighed just 29 pounds at birth, which is 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species.