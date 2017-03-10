Children interrupt very serious interview live on BBC

The children of an expert giving a very important interview live on the BBC had perfect (or not so perfect) timing when they barged into the room and interrupted it.

"Scandals happen all the time, the question is, how do democracies respond to those scandals?" he says as his daughter walks into the room, dancing.

"What will it mean for the wider region?" asks the presenter. "I think one of your children's just walked in," he adds, amused. The interviewee attempts to nudge his child out of the way and continue on with the interview, unsuccessfully.

Responding to another question, the man begins to answer. "I would be surprised if they do," he says, then pauses. "Pardon me. My apologies," he says as someone is seen bursting into the room to corral the child along with a baby who has also now entered the room. The woman is seen then crawling out of the room with the children in tow.

Eventually, everyone is moved out of the room, but the children are not happy about it and are heard on video vocalizing their frustration as the interview continues on.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW (mobile users click here:)