ADORABLE: Dog plays nanny to tiger cubs

- A dog and three tiger cubs have formed an unusual, but beautiful friendship at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Blakely, an Australian Shepherd, is filling in as a part-time "nanny" for the cubs.

The three Malayan tiger cubs, Chira, Batari, and Izzy, are five weeks old and were being ignored by their mother.

Blakely works at the zoo as a companion for animals that need it and stepped in as a surrogate to give the cubs a warm body to climb on.

Blakely has also filled in as nanny to baby cheetahs, wallabies, and other animals, and as you can see, Blakely has enough patience to go around!