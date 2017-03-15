Good Samaritan buys $749 plane ticket for man's daughter

A bystander caught the moment a woman spent more than $700 to help a complete stranger get his daughter on a flight and a photo of the Good Samaritan is going viral.

According to the Love What Matters Facebook post, the bystander says a man was trying to get on a flight with his daughter when the agent asked how old she was.

She had recently turned two, and when the agent asked if she had a ticket, the man was confused because he thought she could ride for free. "When he booked the ticket, she was one but her birthday was in January," the bystander said.

He couldn't afford to get her a ticket with such short notice and was at a loss about what to do next. Just then, the bystander said a woman who heard the whole thing stepped in and said, "I wanna buy her ticket." '"The agent said, 'You know how much this ticket costs right?' The woman responded '$700 something?' '$749,' recalled the bystander.

And that was fine, the woman pulled out her credit card and bought the little girl's ticket.

"I was right there and I just said to her, 'God Bless You!'" said the bystander.

The bystander took her photo because he wanted to recognize the good heart of the woman who purchased the ticket and wanted others to hear her story. "She knew she wanted to help that man and his daughter no matter what the cost," the bystander said.

"We verified this story both from an eye witness and from the beautiful angel who made the purchase. Angels are all around us!" Love What Matters posted on Facebook.