WATCH: Time lapse of eagles nest during snow storm

- A pair of bald eagles in Pennsylvania are waiting for their two eggs to hatch and braving the chilly temperatures and the snowfall to protect their eggs.

A time lapse posted on the Facebook page of HD On Tap, a live streaming company, shows the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Hanover, Pennsylvania nest filling up with snow over a period of 30 hours. The eagle sits patiently on the egg as the snow piles up on top of the nest and the eagle itself during this week's snow storm.

"These eagle parents are certainly resilient and dedicated!" the caption on the Facebook post read.

There is still snow in the nest, but the eagle is no longer covered in snow. Eagle experts say the birds are prepared for cold weather with thousands of feathers worth of insulation and thick, scaly skin.

The first eaglet is due to hatch on Friday.

Click the link to watch this eagle's nest or watch below: