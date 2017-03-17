WATCH: Dog captivated by whale shark off Jupiter Trending WATCH: Dog captivated by whale shark off Jupiter Some boaters got an up close and personal view of a whale shark off the coast of Jupiter, Florida.

A couple has been sailing their boat around with their dog, "Jetty."

Video shows the pup on the edge of the boat captivated by the whale shark, watching it intensely.

He gets a little concerned, though, when his owner jumps in for a dip with the huge fish.

The video was captured by Bill Swezy and Sierra Groth, who blog about their adventures at Tula's Endless Summer.

