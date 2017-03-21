Florida sheriff gets thank-you note from mother of arrested teen girl

A teen's arrest in Florida for underage drinking led to a surprising letter for the local sheriff: a thank-you note from the girl's mother.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office received the note late last week, Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. wrote on Facebook. In the letter, the unnamed mom said officers were respectful -- and gave her daughter the treatment she deserved.

"The arrest scared the HELL out of her and I'm hoping she learned her lesson. The reason that I am sending this is that every officer that I talked to or that I could hear in the back ground talking to her was so nice," part of the letter read.

The girl and several other Spring Breakers were arrested on March 15, Public Information Officer Corey Dobridnia told Fox 10.

