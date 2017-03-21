Northern Lights proposal goes viral Trending Northern Lights proposal goes viral This is probably the most stunning engagement photo we've ever seen. This romantic and breathtaking Instagram of a proposal under the Northern Lights in the heart of the Arctic Circle is going viral. Dale Sharpe and Karlie Russell are both photographers, but this shot still wasn't easy to get. According to Dale's Instagram post:

“Originally I was going to propose in Iceland last year but unfortunately Karlie decided to discard my secretly stashed ring (yes, that actually happened, lol, we were trying to cut weight on a connecting flight from the Faroe Islands). Fortunately though my plan worked & tonight the aurora was firing in one of the most incredible displays of colour we have ever seen. I tricked Karlie into believing we were shooting a selfie & used a torch to light us up for the image. Much to her shock, it wasn't any normal selfie, and much to my shock, she said yes!"

Now they have the memory to last a lifetime. Good luck to the happy pair!