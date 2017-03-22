WATCH: Hail busts out windshield Trending WATCH: Hail busts out windshield Hail blew out the window of a car as a driver, who had pulled over onto the side of the interstate in Cleveland, Tennessee, waited for it to let up.

Judd Rambo was driving in the middle of the hail storm in his Camry when he slowed down and pulled over. He was taking video of the hail storm when a crash is heard, and when he turned the camera around to the back windshield, video shows large holes that the ice had busted through.

Within seconds, the entire back windshield shattered. "It was cool until the back window blew out and glass and ice started flying around the car," he posted on YouTube. "I'm just grateful I was not on my motorcycle," he said.

Severe storms move through the southeast Tuesday, generating winds and hail that also damaged other cars and windshields.

Rambo spun the camera around and said on camera, "Yikes," he said. "Getting hit from behind. I guess I gotta just keep moving," he said as he was getting pelted with ice.

"Picking glass out of my hands," he said.

Watch the full video below: