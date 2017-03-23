Giraffe cam gets familiar new sponsor; park plans donation

- As the internet watches and waits for April the giraffe to give birth, there’s at least one noticeable change on the video feed from her pen – a new sponsor logo.

A ‘Toys R Us’ logo has now replaced the logo for Mazuri, an exotic animal food supplier. The bright new graphic – complete with a smiling Geoffrey the giraffe – was the talk of many chatrooms on Thursday.

April and her mate Oliver have become internet sensations since the New York park began streaming live video of her pregnancy last month. The park had previously told FOX 13 that their sponsorship with Mazuri was ending and they were looking for a sponsor who would share the same ideals on conservation and also had a passion for giraffes.

Terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed but now, with the backing of Toys R Us, Animal Adventure Park has pledged to donate $25,000 to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

April, meanwhile, seems bigger than ever, according to an update from the park.

“April was notabley [sic] slower moving this morning at breakfast,” the Thursday Facebook update stated. “Belly growth from last week to this week is still mind blowing.”

GIRAFFE FUN FACTS:

• Once the calf’s hooves appear, labor will be over within 30 to 60 minutes

• Full grown giraffes can eat more than 100 pounds of leaves a twigs a day

• Male giraffes are taller and heavier than females

• The knobs on their heads are called ossicones

• Giraffes move both legs on one side of their body as they walk

• They can reach speeds of up to 35 mph

• Giraffes sleep less than two hours a day

• Female giraffes can become pregnant at just 5 years old

• They live up to 25 years in the wild

ANIMAL ADVENTURE PARK'S LIVE GIRAFFE CAM:





