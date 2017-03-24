Teen fast food worker uses CPR to save toddler Trending Teen fast food worker uses CPR to save toddler A high school CPR class and the quick reactions of a Pal's Sudden Service worker were credited with saving the life of a toddler in Bristol, Tennessee, on Tuesday, February 28.

A security camera captured footage of a Pal’s customer rushing to the counter at the fast food chain’s Volunteer Parkway after her son stopped breathing.

Kaela Eads, 18, started to administer CPR and was able to keep the boy alive until the paramedics arrived at the scene.

“The difference between that blank stare in his eyes to seeing him up in bed watching cartoons is a miracle and I feel like I was put there for a purpose,” said Eads, in a statement released by Pal’s after the recent high school graduate visited the family in hospital.