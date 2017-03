WATCH: Penguins take their first swim at Maryland Zoo Trending WATCH: Penguins take their first swim at Maryland Zoo Penguins at the Maryland Zoo are taking their first dip in the water.

The seven baby penguins were born in October and November of last year.

They're joining the rest of their colony at the outdoor pool at the facility.

Five other penguin chicks were born during last year's breeding season, but they are still too young to swim outdoors.