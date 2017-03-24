Goat yoga gaining in popularity Trending Goat yoga gaining in popularity For $25 a class, participants can clear their minds through the practice of yoga and alongside goats.

Pingree Farms in Detroit is offering goat yoga classes, which have becoming wildly popular.

There are 20 participants and about eight goats in the class. "Goats are so social, they are social butterflies, they wander around the room playfully, sniffing, jumping on, laying on someone's mat," said Holly Glomski, manager of Pingree Farms. "They have a great way of interacting with all participants," she says.

Not to worry, there is also a cleanup patrol, just in case. Glomski says the class has spread like wildfire and everyone wants to be a part of it.

It's so popular, she says she plans to add more goat yoga classes.