WATCH: Great blue heron named 'Hamburger' frequents shop Trending WATCH: Great blue heron named 'Hamburger' frequents shop He's a regular visitor to River Safaris and Gulf Charters in Homosassa, but he's not your average customer.

- He's a regular visitor to River Safaris and Gulf Charters in Homosassa, but he's not your average customer.

"Hamburger," the great blue heron, is one of the gang there, making daily visits. "He just kind of hangs out," said Heather Gustincic, the manager of River Safaris. "I can call him from the back canal and he flies up to see me," she said. "He follows me around like a puppy."

Gustincic posted video of Hamburger's recent visit to the company's Facebook page. The bird is seen wandering into the shop, taking a look around, and wandering out. "Hey pretty baby!" Gustincic is heard saying to the bird. And as he leaves she says, "Bye, sweetie!"

Gustincic says the dock hands are the ones who named him "Hamburger." "He started hanging out when he discovered that they feed our rescued alligators chicken," she said. The company, which offers airboat tours, manatee tours, along with scalloping and fishing, and even lodging, also plays home to "Sal," "Mo," and "Nella," alligators that were rescued when they were just three feet long. Hamburger "is always here to get his drumstick on Saturdays," Gustincic said.