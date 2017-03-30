Photos of cyclone-stranded shark go viral

- It’s like a scene out of ‘Sharknado’ – a storm swoops in and carries a large shark right into the middle of town. But that’s just what emergency crews in Australia say apparently happened during Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

A photo of the stranded, muddy shark is now going viral on the Facebook page for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the first responders for Australia’s northeastern-most state.

The cyclone pounded the region over the last few days, smashing vacation homes, washing boats inland, and leaving thousands without power. At least one death has been blamed on the Category 4 storm.

Some social media users were questioning the authenticity of the photo, but QFES explained that emergency crews came across the bull shark while checking on receding floodwaters near the town of Ay, a few miles inland.

Emergency officials around the world, even here in storm-prone Florida, always warn residents to stay out of floodwaters because it’s impossible to say what they could be hiding. And that’s the message QFES says they hope this photo sends.

“Think it's safe to go back in the water? Think again,” their Facebook post warned. “You never know what lurks beneath the surface during a severe storm and what will wash up in the aftermath.”

The shark’s condition was not immediately clear. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services did not immediately respond to questions about the shark’s fate.