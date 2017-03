WATCH: Bear makes off with big bag of trash Trending WATCH: Bear makes off with big bag of trash A food thief was caught on camera making off with a midnight snack, and leaving quite a mess behind.

The large bear was seen strolling through the neighborhood in Arcadia, California with its snack in its mouth: A big bag of trash the bear stole from a garbage can.

Several other garbage cans were also toppled.

No word on where the bear went off to afterward, but it appears it the snack was "just right."