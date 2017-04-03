April the giraffe could soon have April baby

- The weekend has come and gone, but still, the beginning of April has brought no baby to April, the pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Zoo keepers Friday said the giraffe was close, active labor could come at any minute, and that they'd be surprised if she made it through the weekend without her new calf.

But alas, she has, and the world continues to watch April and Oliver on the famous live web cam from the park.

Rumors of an April Fool's Day joke swirled early Saturday morning when the park's live stream went down. The park said its internet connectivity issues were due to snowfall at the park.

In a Facebook post Saturday evening, the park acknowledged workers thought an April Fool's Day baby would be the perfect way to start a new chapter with April, Oliver and baby, but it seemed April might make us all wait one more day.

On Saturday morning, Animal Adventure Park said the vet was onsite and April "continues to be out of normal behavior," like leg-lifting, pinning her ears back, and raising her tail. According to the park, these are all signs April is experiencing contractions.

By Monday, the park said "many people may have witnessed what appeared as 'pushing' contractions last night. The team and vet were in communication regarding these and were documented throughout the night," the park said.

Over the weekend, Animal Adventure Park announced it had secured a text alert system to alert people to the giraffe's labor when it happens. Anyone interested in getting those alerts can sign up at www.ApriltheGiraffeAlert.com. The park said it also plans to reveal the calf's gender by text alert as well.

In the face of many hoax and fake accounts being created to capitalize on April fever, the park continues to remind watchers of April and Oliver that the official live stream for the park is available at www.ApriltheGiraffe.com.

