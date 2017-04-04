'Romeo' and 'Juliette' born hours apart at Florida hospital

- Just weeks after an unrelated baby boy and girl were born in a South Carolina hospital named "Romeo" and "Juliet," there was a second, unrelated, Romeo and Juliet born, this time in Florida.

Romeo and "Juliette" were born just over five hours apart at Leesburg Regional Medical Center last Friday.

In South Carolina, the star-crossed babies went viral after their births and subsequent Shakespearean photo shoot.

In Leesburg, the news of another pair of star-crossed babies came as a shock to both sets of parents.

Because of privacy laws, the staff knew there was a Romeo and Juliette, but couldn't tell the families where they were in the hospital's maternity ward, the Orlando Sentinel reported. So, the families began to search for each other. “I was going to walk down the hallway and saying, ‘Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo?’” Justin Crouch, Juliette's father, joked to the Orlando Sentinel.

Romeo's father says they named their son Romeo because his wife, Carolyn, loves Shakespeare and his family has Italian descent.

The families say they've exchanged information and are planning to meet up again next year to celebrate their babies' first birthdays.