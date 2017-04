Memphis Zoo welcomes adorable baby hippo Trending Memphis Zoo welcomes adorable baby hippo The Memphis Zoo welcomed a brand new addition this week.

- The Memphis Zoo welcomed a brand new addition this week.

A female Nile hippopotamus was born on March 23 and the baby was expected to make its big debut to the public on Friday.

The 76-pound hippo is the second baby for her mother, Binti. She's the first baby to father "Uzazi."

The zoo has yet to name the adorable new bundle. It's hoping that people will help name her by voting on their website.

The names to choose from are: Venus, Cleo, Winnie, Zuri, and Asha.

You can click here to vote.