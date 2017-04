Parrot celebrates 30th birthday with awesome impressions Trending Parrot celebrates 30th birthday with awesome impressions A parrot at Zoo Knoxville is showing off his impressions for his 30th birthday.

"Einstein," the African grey parrot, has a vast array of impersonations, including an owl, horse, pirate, and even whispers and has an evil, maniacal laugh.

The bird has quite a lot of talent and uses it to his advantage.

In the video, he's treated with many, many tasty seeds every time he completes an impression.