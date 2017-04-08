Great White shark stranded on California beach

- Visitors to one California beach experienced a rare, up-close view of one of Nature's most ferocious predators.

A Great White shark was stranded on Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz County.

According to the Pelagic Research Shark Foundation, survival was not likely for the toothy beast as other health issues may have contributed to the stranding.

Bystanders twice risked pulling the predator back into the pounding surf, but the tide and the fact that the shark was already weak undid those efforts.

Full video of the shark is posted on the Fox 13 Facebook page.

Photo and video Credit: Instagram/skeet2016 via Storyful