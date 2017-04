WATCH: Snook grabs bass caught by Florida fisherman Trending WATCH: Snook grabs bass caught by Florida fisherman A fisherman captured the food chain in motion while fishing in Naples.

Cameron Bowling had just caught a bass while fishing in a pond in East Naples when a couple of large snook were eyeing the bass.

As Bowling began to reel in the bass, the snook took a huge, startlingly loud bite at the fish as it dangled in the air.

The snook ripped the bass off the line and went on its way.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: