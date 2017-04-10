PHOTOS: 'Bogey' the baby giraffe at Memphis Zoo

- The Memphis Zoo released photos of its brand new bouncing baby boy giraffe named Bogey.

"Bogey" was born April 3 while his mother was on exhibit. His birth was captured on video by a park-goer who raced across the park as she heard it was about to happen.

Zoo officials say caretakers had to step in to help hand-rear Bogey after his mother wasn't providing maternal care. That was relatively common behavior, zoo officials said.

Bogey was named after a Memphis zookeeper named Steve Bogarty, who recently passed away.

The zoo's current giraffe herd is up to eight. There has been one calf born each year at the zoo since 2006.

