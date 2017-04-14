Australian mother gives birth to 13.5lb baby without epidural

- For anyone who's given birth, this is the kind of story that could leave you speechless.

A woman in Melbourne, Australia gave birth - without an epidural - to a baby weighing 13.5 pounds.

Natashia Corrigan posted a cheerful message on Facebook after welcoming Brian Jr. into the world in January.

"I truly don't know what to say!" her post began. "I never dreamed he'd be this big, thought he'd be an 11 pounder at the max! But we were blessed with a safe delivery of a 13.5 pounder!"

That's almost double Australia's national average birth weight.

News organizations in Australia flooded Corrigan's hospital room to show Brian Jr. the world. He posed for cameras with mom and dad, and another newborn baby whose size proved just how impressive Brian Jr.'s weight was at birth.

Corrigan also has two daughters, according to 7 News in Australia. She said doctors knew he would be on the heavy side, but did not quite predict he would be that big.

Corrigan gave birth to Brian Jr. January 24 - at just under 41 weeks. After his birth, they were both reported to be happy and healthy.