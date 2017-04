Baby orangutan clings to mom on wire 50 feet high Trending Baby orangutan clings to mom on wire 50 feet high A sweet baby orangutan took its first ride on its mother's shoulders as she climbed across a 50-foot-high suspended cable at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The seven-month-old baby named "Redd" was seen clinging to its mother, "Batang," as she made her way across.

The orangutan's birth at the zoo last year was the first there in 25 years.