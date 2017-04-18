WATCH: Police detective attacked by vengeful goose Trending WATCH: Police detective attacked by vengeful goose Geese are not known to be the friendliest of birds, and an officer in Indiana found out the hard way - geese are not to be crossed.

Surveillance cameras rolled as a lone goose launched a ferocious attack on a police officer trying to walk along a sidewalk outside police headquarters.

Clarksville Police Department’s Lieutenant Shane Bassett shared the surveillance footage, saying, “Detective Hall forgot his keys… He then attempts to enter the building and is challenged by our local geese.”

Lt. Bassett's statement implies the goose is a known subject to police, and now officers have video evidence of an attack on an officer.

The video shows Detective Hall walking toward the view of the camera, while the goose lies in wait behind a nearby tree. As Hall approaches, the goose flies toward him, catching him off guard. Hall begins to back up as the goose raises its wings, likely in a show of domination.

As Detective Hall tries to walk past the angry bird, it again flies toward the officer, who tries to block the bird's advance with his bag. Hall eventually tries to fend off the furious fowl by swinging the bag, but falls into a nearby bush instead.

He seems to make contact with the goose, which continues to attack in spite of being hit.

Hall regains his footing and runs out of the camera's view. The goose gives chase, but seems satisfied the detective is not coming back onto its territory. After raising its wings once more, it turns and walks away, likely preparing to ambush its next victim.