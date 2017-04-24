Fiona the preemie hippo celebrates 3-month-birthday Trending Fiona the preemie hippo celebrates 3-month-birthday Fiona, the adorable hippo that was born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo And Botanical Gardens, turns three-months-old today.

The zoo celebrated by sharing "day in the life" videos of Fiona on its Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

Fiona was born six weeks early in January at just 29 pounds. The average birth weight for hippos is 55-110 pounds, and Fiona also couldn't walk.

WATCH: Fiona the baby hippo takes a shower, naps

But she began walking in February and is now weighing in at 166 pounds, stealing hearts across the internet.

The zoo is preparing Fiona for a reunion with her parents by spending time outside and meeting zoo visitors.