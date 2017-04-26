Here's how to make a peanut butter & jelly sandwich in space Trending Here's how to make a peanut butter & jelly sandwich in space How do you make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space? Shortly before returning to Earth from the International Space Station on April 12, astronaut Robert Kimbrough demonstrated how.

Kimbrough explains that tortillas are used in place of bread in space. He sticks the tortilla on a piece of tape in order to work with it without his snack floating away.

Velcro is essential to stop some items from floating away, but even then, Kimbrough leaves a jar of peanut butter spinning in zero gravity as he applies jelly to his tortilla wrap. Talk about a "light" lunch!