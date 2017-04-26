Adorable baby sloth befriends stuffed animal elephant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An adorable Linne's two-toed sloth was born at the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee and the zoo's staff says she has become best friends with a stuffed animal elephant.
Little Lua was born to parents Marilyn and Sparky on March 17 and is the first susccessful Linne two-toed sloth birth at the Memphis Zoo.
Marilyn has birthed two other infants, but unfortunately they didn't survive.
Zookeepers made the decision to hand-rear Lua to better her survival.
She has not yet been introduced to the public.