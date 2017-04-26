WATCH: Driver tows boat without a trailer in Pasco Trending WATCH: Driver tows boat without a trailer in Pasco A Pasco County man caught an unusual sight in Hudson on video as he drove down the road this week.

Kenneth Keegan and two of his friends spotted a vehicle towing a boat, only it wasn't on a boat trailer.

The boat, stood up on its stern, appeared instead to be tied to a small platform, which was attached to the back of the vehicle, seen awkwardly dragging the boat at high speeds.

"When you have to go fishing in Hudson and you don't have a trailer," Keegan says on the video.

Keegan posted the video on Facebook, and so far it's been shared several thousand times.

There's no word on whether the boat got safely to its destination or who was driving the vehicle.