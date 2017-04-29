WATCH: Deputies respond to gobbling 'aggressive subject' Trending WATCH: Deputies respond to gobbling 'aggressive subject' An Indiana deputy responding to a report of an "aggressive subject" probably could not have anticipated what he encountered at the "scene."

Deputy John Pionke with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “aggressive subject attempting to gain entry through a basement sliding glass door” on April 28.

What he found was a turkey pecking at the sliding glass door to the home's basement.

Thanks to Deputy Pionke's fast response to the scene, the subject likely realized it was in trouble and retreated to the woods.

In a post on Facebook, the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office described the harrowing ordeal.

"Deputy John Pionke responded to the report of an alarm in the 6000 east block of CR 500N yesterday to find an aggressive subject attempting to gain entry through a basement sliding glass door. The suspect was located at the scene but returned to the woods prior to apprehension," the post read. "He was described as short with a round build and possibly goes by the name Tom. Please see the attached video footage for additional information."

It appears this investigation is closed, but neighbors were warned to be on the lookout for any stray turkey feathers left by their doors.