Ryan Seacrest will join Kelly Ripa as 'Live' co-host

- Kelly Ripa has a new co-host: Ryan Seacrest.

Nearly one year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Ripa has a new partner for her morning talk show.

Seacrest was announced as Ripa's new co-host on the ABC show Monday morning.

Before Seacrest came on stage, Ripa took a moment to thank her fans and her temporary “Live” co-hosts. “Today, the next chapter of the ‘Live’ story is about to be written,” she said ahead of the announcement.

Seacrest Tweeted the news, saying he was so excited to join the show.

So excited to join this show!! @KellyRipa crushes every morning... one of my favorite people ever #livekellyryan — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 1, 2017

