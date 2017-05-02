Teen makes prom dress for $15 night before dance

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 02 2017 09:30PM EDT

Updated:May 02 2017 09:30PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (STORYFUL) - A San Francisco teenager and fashion designer made her own prom dress for $15 and she did it the night before the big dance.

Shami Oshun posts on social media went viral after she documented the step-by-step design and creation of her prom dress the night before the event.

Oshun found herself without a dress, so she said she decided to make her own. She used another dress as the base of her creation, then took gemstones from other dresses and used purple tulle to complete the look.

Oshun estimated the design and construction of her dress at $15.

She shared several photos of the process to Twitter on April 30 and the internet was definitely impressed. 

