Teen makes prom dress for $15 night before dance

- A San Francisco teenager and fashion designer made her own prom dress for $15 and she did it the night before the big dance.

Shami Oshun posts on social media went viral after she documented the step-by-step design and creation of her prom dress the night before the event.

Oshun found herself without a dress, so she said she decided to make her own. She used another dress as the base of her creation, then took gemstones from other dresses and used purple tulle to complete the look.

Oshun estimated the design and construction of her dress at $15.

She shared several photos of the process to Twitter on April 30 and the internet was definitely impressed.

Did what I could🤘🏽 can't wait to see how it looks on pic.twitter.com/UOxJko6YpZ — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017

OMG UPDATE IM SO EXCITED NOW pic.twitter.com/6awYcy9FIb — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017

Since this is last minute I'm using this other dress I have as a base and now I'm sewing pleats✨ pic.twitter.com/wJzg6L5qkf — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017

Okay I was starting with something like this but I completely changed direction now. I got the needle out my of foot 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/F9iT9D4YzB — SHAMI (@bluexheeta) April 29, 2017