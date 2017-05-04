New 'uselessly useful' 'Frork' utensil makes debut alongside new sandwiches at McDonald's

- It's not a fork. It's not a spork. It's not a foon. It's called a "Frork," and it's designed to hold your fries and act as a fork by allowing customers to cleanly mop up or dip into the sauces from the newest McDonald's sandwiches rolling out this week.

The chain unveiled the device through Tampa-based informercial pitchman Anthony Sullivan and an infomercial parody introducing the Frork. "Will the Frork change your life? Probably not," says Sullivan. "Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure...maybe."

The sandwiches include new sauces like Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon, and Maple Bacon Dijon.

"When savoring these recipes, there’s a hitch you just can’t ditch: The topping dropping,” Sullivan says in the infomercial. “This is a real problem. Wait, sorry is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news we solved it anyway.”

The Frork will be available starting Friday, May 5 with the purchase of one of the new sandwiches.

There is also a toll-free number to call to receive a free Frork and sandwich: 1-844-McDFRORK.

Sullivan will be demonstrating the "Frork" live in person at the McDonald's located at 1905 N. Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa, Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. where customers can score a free Frork.

Anyone who can't make it to that Tampa location can still get a free Frork with purchase at their nearest McDonald's nationwide. But even better than that, from May 4-May 8, with the purchase of one of the new Signature Crafted Recipes sandwiches, customers will receive a free medium fry and soft drink.

WATCH THE FRORK IN ACTION BELOW: