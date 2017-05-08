Kenny G surprises woman he met on Tampa flight - again

during the 2017 Jet Drag and Relay for Life events at the TechOps center in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, May 5, 2017 ©Chris Rank/Rank Studios

- In April, famed saxophonist Kenny G gave an impromptu performance on board a Delta flight from Tampa to San Francisco to help a flight attendant on the flight raise money in honor of her daughter, who died of cancer at age 30.

He told the flight he would play if they raised $1,000. They raised roughly $2,000 in five minutes, and he played a beautiful song for everyone on the flight in a video that went viral.

The flight attendant, identified as Jane Mitchell, joked to the musician that he should come to the American Cancer Society's huge fundraiser in Atlanta, the Delta Jet Drag, where they pull a 167,000 pound jet 20 feet.

To Mitchell's surprise, he showed up!

On Friday, Kenny G walked up behind Jane with his saxophone in her hand and surprised her. Then, he helped pull the plane and performed during Relay for Life, and of course, stopped and posed for some photos.

“Participating in Jet Drag was one of the highlights of my career,” stated Kenny. “The look of surprise on Jane’s face meant so much to me and knowing that we raised over $2.25 million for the American Cancer Society is truly incredible.”

Watch his performance from the flight below: