Heartbreaking photo of officer saying goodbye to daughter

The police department in Clayton County, Georgia shared a touching photo of one of its officers leaving for work to the dismay of his little daughter.

The officer is seen in his uniform saying goodbye in the photo while she wails, a heartbreaking scene played out in homes everywhere as a parent gets ready to leave.

"Ofc. Fleming and his princess. She gets a little upset when it's time for him to leave for work each day," the post reads.

It's one of many photos the Clayton County Police Department has posted on its Facebook page introducing its officers and sharing snapshots of their lives with the hashtag "Humanize the Badge."