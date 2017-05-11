Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he may run for president one day Trending Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he may run for president one day Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, one of the most likable people on Earth, has said there's a "real possibility" he'll run for president one day.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the most likable people on Earth, has said there’s a “real possibility” he’ll run for president one day.

Johnson says he’s neither a Democrat nor a Republican. He told GQ that he’d want a presidency that was more about inclusion.

“[If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it.”

I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there’s a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I’m not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it.”

NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer said, “If [becoming the president] is something [Johnson] focused on, he probably would accomplish it. I think there's nothing that he couldn't do. I would vote for him without a question.”

Producer Beau Flynn said, “One hundred percent, he would win, I have no doubt. His level of commitment and his care for people would translate immediately. He loves the world.”

Johnson is so sweet that he even tweeted a thank you to the writer of his GQ article.

Great to see the media community show big luv for @caityweaver's outstanding writing in this profile. So happy 4 herhttps://t.co/7zvXfEACup — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 11, 2017

So in a few years, you may have to ask yourself, “Do you smell what the president is cooking?”