WATCH: Bobcat runs past visitors at Circle B Bar preserve

- A bobcat at Circle B Bar Reserve was not going to let the presence of humans stop her from taking a run on the trails Friday.

Tim Newberry recorded video on his phone of the bobcat trotting toward him, giving him a look as it passed, and then continuing down the trail without breaking stride.

Newberry says he and his wife walk at the reserve regularly and encounter all kinds of wildlife. On Friday, they saw a family of hogs, more than 100 alligators, and more birds than they could count.

Circle B Bar Reserve has become a hot spot for those wanting a glimpse of Florida wildlife. It was rocketed into viral infamy after a video circulated of a massive gator - nicknamed Humpback by locals - crossing over a path in front of some onlookers.

Humpback made another appearance in January, reigniting interest across the area. And the reserve has been closed before due to alligator mating activity.

But Alligator Alley and Marsh Rabbit Run in Circle B Bar Reserve are calmer this time of year, leading into summer, making wildlife watching a treat for locals and tourists.