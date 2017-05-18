Woman finds snake coiled up in child's carseat Trending Woman finds snake coiled up in child's carseat A Louisiana woman wants her terrifying lesson to be a warning for parents everywhere not to leave the children's car seat outside overnight.

This week, after leaving the car seat outside the door of her house so she could put it in the car in the morning, Devon Aucoin says she installed the car seat and noticed there were a few ants on it. So, she took the car seat out and removed the covers to make sure there weren't any more ants inside of it, and that's when she spotted it: a snake coiled up inside the base of the seat.

"I couldn't believe it," Aucoin said. "I barely saw it and the only reason I did was because I was making sure there were no crumbs/ants down in the base," she said.

Aucoin says she believes the snake was a water snake, which is nonvenomous. Though, anyone who finds a snake in an odd place and is unsure of what kind should call wildlife handlers to help remove it safely.

In this case, the snake was removed carefully with a pair of tongs and no one was hurt.

"Lesson learned..." Aucoin posted. "I will never leave a car seat outside again."