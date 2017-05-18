Australian house cat could be world's longest feline Trending Australian house cat could be world’s longest feline An orange and white house cat is a possible record-breaker in the land down under.

Omar the Maine Coon might be the world’s longest cat. According to local media stations in Melbourne, Australia, Omar is almost four feet long and weighs more than 30 pounds.

Stories about Omar spread across the internet, prompting a call to his owner – Stephanie Hirst - from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Hirst says she knew Omar was going to be a large kitty, but she didn’t know he would get this big.

"We were expecting about a nine-kilo cat (approx. 20 pounds), he got to that before he was one-year-old and that's when we sort of realized that he's not nearly done [growing] yet," Hirst said.

She said Omar has enjoyed all of the attention, but she thinks her furry friend will be happy to get back to “just being a house cat.”

“He won't be becoming a diva any time soon," she laughed.

The current record-holder is a 3-foot, 10. 5-inch Maine Coon in England.