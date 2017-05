Adorable quintuplet tigers born in China Trending Adorable quintuplet tigers born in China It's a rare sight in China where five little quintuplet tigers were born.

- It's a rare sight in China where five little quintuplet tigers were born.

The two males and three females were born last month at the Siberian Tiger National Park.

Video shows the quints barely opening their eyes and rolling around.

Siberian tigers typically give birth to two to four cubs, so five is very rare.

These tigers are among the world's most endangered species.